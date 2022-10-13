5 of 12 unions have approved deals with freight railroads

Quality of life concerns weigh heavily on rail contract vote
(KBTX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A fifth union has now ratified its deal with the major freight railroads just days after one of the largest rail unions rejected their tentative agreement.

The five-year deal includes 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses for workers who have gone without a raise since before the pandemic began.

A sixth rail union is set to vote Thursday, but all 12 rail unions must endorse their deals to prevent a strike that would devastate the economy. This week’s vote by the third-largest railroad union against the contract raised the possibility that a crippling nationwide strike could still happen even though that union pledged to return to the bargaining table.

Fears of a strike were renewed earlier this week when track maintenance workers voted down their contract, but that union agreed to return to the bargaining table before considering a walkout. The lack of some benefits most workers can readily count on like paid sick leave and regularly scheduled weekends, combined with demanding schedules, is driving some railroad workers to veto labor contracts featuring big raises and bonuses.

One other union that rejected its deal earlier has already negotiated a new pact, and six smaller railroad unions have approved their agreements so maybe the major freight railroads will still be able to work things out with their employees.

