Westside school district suing Omaha Public Schools over funds lost to overpayments

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The superintendent of Westside Community Schools announced Wednesday that the district had filed a lawsuit against Omaha Public Schools in its latest effort to secure lost funds.

Dr. Mike Lucas said Westside is trying to get back funds it lost when Douglas County, the City of Omaha, and OPS were overpaid for several years. The district was among several notified earlier this year of the discrepancies.

In a letter posted Wednesday, Lucas said that the district has been making headway with Omaha and the county, but not so much with its fellow school district.

“We understand the importance of this lost revenue to our patrons, community, students, and staff. ... As a result, based on recommendations from our expert legal counsel, we have now filed a formal lawsuit against Omaha Public Schools to help expedite a solution and recover the money due to Westside and improperly paid to OPS over the course of multiple years,” the superintendent’s letter states.

Lucas said in the letter that the district hopes the lawsuit will expedite the return of those funds, which were “improperly paid to OPS over the course of multiple years.”

The district filed a similar lawsuit against the Douglas County treasurer in July.

The issue came to light after the state of Nebraska took a closer look at bad math that was happening in Sarpy County — an issue that ultimately led to the firing of then-Treasurer Brian Zuger.

That scrutiny revealed that the same mistakes were happening in Douglas County, too. Nebraska state auditors revealed at that time that the county had overpaid OPS by $5.7 million.

OPS issued a statement on the lawsuit Wednesday afternoon:

“All school districts share a common goal to prepare the children of our community for success. As Nebraska’s Auditor of Public Accounts has stated, the errors at the heart of Westside Community Schools’ filing were made by the County Treasurer. That is why the Omaha Public Schools chose to initiate its action in Sarpy County against the Treasurer rather than our fellow school districts. Our district has not yet been formally served with legal paperwork and we will remain relentlessly focused on educating the young people we serve.”

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.