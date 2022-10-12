Vince Dooley released from hospital after mild COVID-19 case

FILE - Former head Georgia football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley, left, gets a kiss...
FILE - Former head Georgia football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley, left, gets a kiss from his wife Barbara during a ceremony to name the field at Sanford Stadium in his honor before an NCAA college football game against Murray State, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Athens, Ga.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Former Georgia coach Vince Dooley has been released from a hospital after being treated for COVID-19.

Georgia says the 90-year-old Dooley was released from an Athens-area hospital on Monday, two days after he was admitted.

The school says he was treated for a “mild case” of COVID-19.

Dooley said in a statement he plans to attend No. 1 Georgia’s homecoming game against Vanderbilt on Saturday and participate in a planned book signing.

Dooley was 201-77-10 in 25 years as coach of the Bulldogs. He also served as athletic director until 2004.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Alamo Drafthouse movie theater shuts down
Neighbors concerned with RV parked under west Omaha bridge
’Going for Two’: Movie being filmed in Omaha based on Husker Coach Tom Osborne
Woman overcharged, frustrated with long refund process from Bellevue business
Omaha homicide victim identified

Latest News

WOWT I-80 pursuit ends in crash
High-speed pursuit on I-80 ends in Council Bluffs
WOWT Iowa river drought-Craig
Drought affecting Iowa city's drinking water
Grammy-winning singer and composer Anita Kerr has died.
Anita Kerr, a key voice in the Nashville Sound, dies at 94
Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was reported...
Evidence in missing toddler case seized, police say