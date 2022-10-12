Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cooler & windy weather settles in behind last night’s front

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A quick hitting line of storms brought 1/2″ to 3/4″ of rain on average to many parts of the metro last night along with a little hail and wind. Now behind that front some cooler and windy weather will settle in for the rest of the week. Highs today will only reach the upper 60s and that likely happens early in the afternoon.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

Along with the cooler air we’ll have gusty northwest winds this afternoon getting up to 45 mph at times across the area. There is also the small risk of a few spotty showers between 2-6pm but they shouldn’t amount to much.

Wednesday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

Today's Rain Chances (WOWT)

Wind will be a factor the rest of the week with gusts to 45 mph very likely Thursday and gusts to 35 mph Friday.

Thursday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

Thursday will be the coolest day of the rest of the week.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

