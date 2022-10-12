Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cooler & windy weather settles in behind last night’s front

By Rusty Lord
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A quick hitting line of storms brought 1/2″ to 3/4″ of rain on average to many parts of the metro last night along with a little hail and wind. Now behind that front some cooler and windy weather will settle in for the rest of the week. Highs today will only reach the upper 60s and that likely happens early in the afternoon.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

Along with the cooler air we’ll have gusty northwest winds this afternoon getting up to 45 mph at times across the area. There is also the small risk of a few spotty showers between 2-6pm but they shouldn’t amount to much.

Wednesday Wind Gusts
Wednesday Wind Gusts(WOWT)
Today's Rain Chances
Today's Rain Chances(WOWT)

Wind will be a factor the rest of the week with gusts to 45 mph very likely Thursday and gusts to 35 mph Friday.

Thursday Wind Gusts
Thursday Wind Gusts(WOWT)

Thursday will be the coolest day of the rest of the week.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Alamo Drafthouse movie theater shuts down
Woman overcharged, frustrated with long refund process from Bellevue business
Omaha homicide victim identified
’Going for Two’: Movie being filmed in Omaha based on Husker Coach Tom Osborne
Omaha native Faron Medhi crowned Miss Teen USA 2022

Latest News

Tuesday night storms
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Cooler and windy behind Tuesday night’s front
Tuesday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warm & windy ahead of a cold front tonight
Chill on the way
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Tuesday evening front brings a cool down and storms
Monday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Summer weather holds on into mid October