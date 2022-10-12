Ralston High School Students start their engines towards future at career event

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Ralston High School students cycled through various career-orientated activities from applying to colleges to learning about different job opportunities.

“The counseling department and I got together and decided we need to do something for the kids that’s a day where they get to meet colleges,” Stacy Athow, Ralston High School assistant principal said.

Stacy said they started this event 11 years ago.

“We started really small. It was a little one-hour event and kids would come in when they had time during class,” Athow said.

Now, the event is growing and providing students with a full day filled with career mock interviews, guest speakers, and team-building activities.

Stacy said this is a day students can stop and think about what they want to do for the future.

“Talk to people to help them get there then really take the first steps to help them get into that position,” Athow said.

Jenny Nguyen is a senior at Ralston High School and she’s excited this event is helping her with her college education.

“It’s a great way to get connections and I love to reach out to different colleges and the colleges I applied to I can ask questions about each program,” Nguyen said.

Laura Carlow is the college and career coordinator at Ralston and she says a lot of this can be overwhelming to some students, but she’s hopeful a lot of students learn and feel inspired after today.

“They won’t all know what to do, but at least they have options,” Carlow said.

