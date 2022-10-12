Pursuit, crash trigger major backup in Council Bluffs
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA (WOWT) - A pursuit that started with the Iowa State Patrol ended with a crash and a foot chase Wednesday morning in Council Bluffs.
Pottawattamie County deputies were first alerted to the pursuit around 7 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80. The pursuit, reaching high speeds, was approaching the city.
The pursued driver abandoned the vehicle along I-80 just south of Iowa Western Community College. Two people bailed out and ran from the scene.
They were eventually captured at a nearby retirement home.
Traffic in the westbound lanes was backed up about three miles as police investigated the scene and cleaned up debris from the pursuit.
