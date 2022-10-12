Pursuit, crash trigger major backup in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA (WOWT) - A pursuit that started with the Iowa State Patrol ended with a crash and a foot chase Wednesday morning in Council Bluffs.

Pottawattamie County deputies were first alerted to the pursuit around 7 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80. The pursuit, reaching high speeds, was approaching the city.

The pursued driver abandoned the vehicle along I-80 just south of Iowa Western Community College. Two people bailed out and ran from the scene.

Aftermath of the @iowastatepatrol pursuit that ended at the 7 MM of I-80 WB this morning. 2 taken into custody. pic.twitter.com/mxirSidDdd — Council Bluffs Police Department (@councilbluffspd) October 12, 2022

They were eventually captured at a nearby retirement home.

Traffic in the westbound lanes was backed up about three miles as police investigated the scene and cleaned up debris from the pursuit.

🚨🚨 Avoid I-80 WB at the 7 mile marker where troopers on are on the scene of an accident!🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/dFRJOFBY64 — ISP-Trooper DeVault (@TrooperDeVault) October 12, 2022

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.