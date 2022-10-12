Pursuit, crash trigger major backup in Council Bluffs

Courtesy: Council Bluffs Police
Courtesy: Council Bluffs Police(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA (WOWT) - A pursuit that started with the Iowa State Patrol ended with a crash and a foot chase Wednesday morning in Council Bluffs.

Pottawattamie County deputies were first alerted to the pursuit around 7 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80. The pursuit, reaching high speeds, was approaching the city.

The pursued driver abandoned the vehicle along I-80 just south of Iowa Western Community College. Two people bailed out and ran from the scene.

They were eventually captured at a nearby retirement home.

Traffic in the westbound lanes was backed up about three miles as police investigated the scene and cleaned up debris from the pursuit.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Alamo Drafthouse movie theater shuts down
Woman overcharged, frustrated with long refund process from Bellevue business
Omaha homicide victim identified
’Going for Two’: Movie being filmed in Omaha based on Husker Coach Tom Osborne
Neighbors concerned with RV parked under west Omaha bridge

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Neighbors concerned with RV parked under west Omaha bridge
Omaha volunteers sharing new voter guide ahead of general election
’Going for Two’: Movie being filmed in Omaha based on Husker Coach Tom Osborne