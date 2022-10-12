Pottawattamie County unveils new logo highlighting Native American tribe

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Pottawattamie County unveiled a new logo for the county government Wednesday morning.

The county’s new brand highlights the Potawatomi tribe, according to officials Potawatomi is a Native American term meaning keeper of the council of fires or makers of fire. The new logo and slogan, “find your fire,” pays tribute to the history of the tribe.

County officials hope the new logo will help to better serve the residents of the county.

Sydney Janssen owns a women’s clothing store in Crescent, Iowa. She sees the new logo as a new marketing tool that she hopes will attract new business and help small towns in the county grow.

“It would help not having to make that going to Omaha or going to Council Bluffs definitely having more small businesses would just benefit everyone,” said Janssen.

Pott County officials are also hoping the new logo will give the county its own identity and cut down on confusion for people who live in the county.

“So when you think about Pottawattamie County well there’s businesses that use Pottawattamie County and there’s services that we provide that say Pottawattamie County, it creates a lot of confusion what is actually a government service what is a private industry,” said Justin Schultz, Pottawattamie County supervisor.

The new logo will unify all the different departments and all the services provided by the county government.

“A unified look was for our county was needed to provide clarity to our residents of who we are where we are and the services we provide to better serve our residents.”

Pottawattamie County officials ushered in a new era of communications Tuesday morning.

Residents of Pott County and people looking for county information will now see the logo change on all official communication.

“So from letterheads to our social media, our website that’s out there everything will have this logo and it will all be kind of tailored around ‘find your fire,’” said Schultz.

It will take some time to change all of the logos on county vehicles.

Pottawattamie County officials say the Potawatomi tribe has given its official approval of both the logo and slogan.

