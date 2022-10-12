Picture day as Creighton works on the final month of the offseason

Creighton Bluejays
Creighton Bluejays(Joe Nugent)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ve been looking forward to this season from the moment the clock hit zero in Fort Worth last March. Not only because of the Bluejays potential, but Greg McDermott is going to challenge this team with a loaded schedule. One that the players are excited to navigate.

The trip to Maui will include three tough games against teams that are all expected to have very good seasons, it’s a loaded field. Many of the Jays are also thrilled about the trip to Texas in the Big 12 - BIG EAST Battle, the Longhorns will open up a new arena this season. The Jays also have back-to-back games in Las Vegas plus the competitive BIG EAST that is always a grind. South Dakota State transfer Baylor Scheierman is especially looking forward to conference play, coming from the Summit league. Ryan Nembhard also is excited about returning to Madison Square Arena after breaking his arm last February, a second chance to play in the BIG EAST Tournament.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Alamo Drafthouse movie theater shuts down
Don Bacon makes an appearance on Meet the Press to discuss a Senate race and Donald Trump
Congressman Don Bacon appears on Meet the Press, asked on Herschel Walker and Donald Trump
Woman overcharged, frustrated with long refund process from Bellevue business
Papillion mother talks about her son’s fentanyl death, spreads awareness
A concept of Mutual of Omaha's new tower as seen from the airport
New Mutual of Omaha Tower slated to become Nebraska’s tallest building

Latest News

Creighton volleyball
Creighton sweeps Xavier, improving to 3-0 in the BIG EAST
Baylor Scheierman
Baylor Scheierman celebrates a birthday on the same day Creighton opens camp
CHI Health Center for Creighton against Nebraska
In front of a NCAA record crowd, Huskers beat Creighton in five sets
Keeley Davis
Anticipating a record crowd for the Huskers and Bluejays at CHI Health Center