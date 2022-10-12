Picture day as Creighton works on the final month of the offseason

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ve been looking forward to this season from the moment the clock hit zero in Fort Worth last March. Not only because of the Bluejays potential, but Greg McDermott is going to challenge this team with a loaded schedule. One that the players are excited to navigate.

The trip to Maui will include three tough games against teams that are all expected to have very good seasons, it’s a loaded field. Many of the Jays are also thrilled about the trip to Texas in the Big 12 - BIG EAST Battle, the Longhorns will open up a new arena this season. The Jays also have back-to-back games in Las Vegas plus the competitive BIG EAST that is always a grind. South Dakota State transfer Baylor Scheierman is especially looking forward to conference play, coming from the Summit league. Ryan Nembhard also is excited about returning to Madison Square Arena after breaking his arm last February, a second chance to play in the BIG EAST Tournament.

