Omaha volunteers sharing new voter guide ahead of general election

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With just four weeks until the general elections, groups and volunteers are reminding the community to do their research ahead of next month’s vote.

Tuesday afternoon, volunteers with the League of Women Voters went canvassing in North Omaha.

“We knock on the doors and if people answer the doors, we talk to them about are they planning to vote and if they are, what kind of plan do they have,” says LWV Co-president Linda Duckworth. “We also talk to them about a couple of the initiatives on the ballot, the state initiatives.”

Those state initiatives include voter ID and minimum wage.

The voter guide is non-partisan and volunteers knock on doors in areas of Omaha where voter registrations are lower.

The guide was released just this week.

“It’s just a great way for voters to see what candidates are thinking without the ads and negative advertising, it’s simply getting those candidates’ ideas out where people can see them,” Duckworth adds.

Inside, voters can read questions and answers from candidates running in federal, state, and local races.

“This voter guide here is actually really helpful, because it gives you a place to go to find information and I have been here before but this might have newer stuff in it that I didn’t know about, it’s been a while,” says Alex Mohr.

Mohr’s home was one of the many that volunteers stopped on Tuesday. Mohr says he’s already registered to vote and has his ballot waiting to be filled out.

“They aren’t the only ones that have come by here which is good, we also had the Black Voters League come through and make sure people are voting, so this is, I really like this because I really want people to get out there and vote,” he says.

He hopes groups like the LWV continue their work and can remind people of the importance of doing our civic duty.

“I mean people think their vote doesn’t count, and I think we’ve shown in the last 5-6 years that yes it does, and we need people to vote, we really, really need young people to vote, women to vote, we need everyone to get out there and cast a ballot.”

Information from the voter guide can also be found online where you can find exactly what will be on the ballot in your area, too.

