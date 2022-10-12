National Coming Out Day event held at downtown Omaha coffee shop

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday, October 11 is National Coming Out Day. It’s a day to celebrate stories of people in the LGBTQ+ community.

In Omaha, people gathered at Astute Coffee in downtown. It was an intimate event that lasted from 9 a.m. in the morning to 10:30 a.m.

A few candidates running for election were invited and there to share their own coming out stories.

The main organizer of the event is not running for office, but he decided to collaborate with the Douglas County Democratic Party.

“We got together and were like wait, we need to be having conversation amongst ourselves and with each other and especially with our people who are elected officials or running for office to say, “Hey we’re here. We’re present. And we have ideas just like everyone else does and we have perspectives that are perhaps not shared amongst the general population that we could really inform how to make Nebraska and our community more inclusive more inviting more supportive for everyone,” said Dawaune Lamont Hayes.

