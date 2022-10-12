More guns recovered from Omaha gun store burglary

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - “It’s very likely that additional guns have been recovered. If they’re recovered by the ATF, that wouldn’t make it into the court system just yet,” said John Ham with AFT.

Three of the 59 guns stolen from Frontier Justice this summer were retrieved in three separate incidents in just the last few days.

Ace Moore, 18, was in court Tuesday afternoon. According to court documents, officers say he had a gray backpack under the seat of his car with a loaded 9mm handgun inside.

The serial number corresponds with a gun stolen in August from Frontier Justice.

Just before this court appearance, Cesar Castillo-Cayetano, 18, appeared before the judge. Prosecutors say Omaha SWAT raided his place Sunday morning as part of an ongoing weapons-related investigation.

Detectives reported locating a plethora of firearms in the upstairs bedrooms. A data check indicated one had been stolen.

Investigators say the suspect said he found two guns in a backpack at the park and planned to give them back.

