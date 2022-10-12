‘Momentum is an illusion’: Huskers turn to Purdue after winning second straight Big Ten game

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After stringing together two Big Ten wins for the first time since 2018, Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph is not letting his team be fooled by the idea of momentum.

”We have a 24 hour rule. So we celebrate it for 24 hours. We come in Sunday and we put it to bed Sunday night and we get back on a Monday. So it’s about preparing. I know we all talk about momentum, but you play this game, there’s really no such thing as momentum because you can have momentum and get your butt whooped,” said Joseph.

For the first time since December 2020, the Huskers recorded a comeback win after trailing Rutgers 13-0 at halftime on Friday. With big play after big play, Nebraska controlled the final two quarters in Piscataway, NJ.

”It’s a long season. Momentum I think is more of an illusion,” said quarterback Casey Thompson. “Talking about the process and focus on taking one day at a time is more important. We have a saying here: day by day. So we day by day want to get better until we can’t be beat.”

Thompson threw for two touchdowns, including a 27-yard go-ahead touchdown pass to receiver Trey Palmer in the Huskers’ second half surge. Nebraska’s defense recorded three interceptions, with freshman cornerback Malcolm Hartzog his first career interception in the final 48 seconds to seal the comeback win for the Nebraska.

The Huskers hit the road for the second consecutive weekend with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. against Purdue in West Lafayette on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.