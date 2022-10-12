MLK Pedestrian Bridge partially reopens temporarily
Riverfront officials are asking pedestrians and cyclists to remain cautious.
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A popular bridge will particularly reopen as construction work continues.
The Martin Luther King Jr. Pedestrian Bridge near the CHI Health Center is temporarily open and construction is ongoing on the east side of the bridge at the Lewis & Clark Landing.
Riverfront officials are asking pedestrians and cyclists to remain cautious.
The bridge reopening is only temporary.
It will eventually close again for several weeks when work resumes in this area.
The new closure date is still being determined.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.