MLK Pedestrian Bridge partially reopens temporarily

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A popular bridge will particularly reopen as construction work continues.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Pedestrian Bridge near the CHI Health Center is temporarily open and construction is ongoing on the east side of the bridge at the Lewis & Clark Landing.

Riverfront officials are asking pedestrians and cyclists to remain cautious.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Pedestrian Bridge (near CHI Health Center Omaha) will REOPEN at 12 PM, pending additional work.



The new closure date is still TBD. Advanced notice will be provided on The RiverFront’s social media pages with an anticipated reopening date. pic.twitter.com/PLQ3f4bx2h — The RiverFront (@OmahaRiverFront) October 12, 2022

The bridge reopening is only temporary.

It will eventually close again for several weeks when work resumes in this area.

The new closure date is still being determined.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.