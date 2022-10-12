’Going for Two’: Movie being filmed in Omaha based on Husker Coach Tom Osborne

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 6 News viewer alerted the fact that Hollywood moved into his neighborhood this week. It’s a movie that involves a legend, Husker Coach Tom Osborne.

The movie is called “Going for Two.”

One of the assistant directors said it’s centered around an Omaha boy and his family. It involves Tom Osborne’s decision to go for two during the championship game against Miami in 1984.

Spoiler alert: it didn’t work. But the inspiration to go for the championship makes this a “coming of age” film for the boy.

Their base camp is set up in the parking lot of Westside High career center and the house they were filming at is nearby. Tuesday is day six of 32 filming around Omaha.

Most of it is in Omaha set in the 1980s. There was that nostalgic 80s feel on set.

“Going for Two” is set to come out next year.

