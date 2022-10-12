Auction house prepping for sale of Omaha Alamo Drafthouse items

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Days after Omaha’s Alamo Drafthouse in Midtown announced it had closed, a local auctioneer posted photos of some of the movie theater’s items that will be up for sale.

The theater had its final days of screenings over the weekend, posting about the decision on its Facebook page late Sunday, saying the theater hadn’t been able to recover from the decline in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday evening, The Auction Mill posted a photo collage of everything from theater seats, a popcorn machine, and commercial kitchen equipment to old movie posters and even the Iron Giant himself. According to the post, the auction catalog will be available online in two weeks, with the auction closing Sunday, Nov. 20.

The Alamo Drafthouse is a chain of movie theaters that started in Texas before expanding to several cities, including Omaha; there is also a location in La Vista.

The Midtown location had previously been a Marcus Theatres location before Alamo refurbished and re-opened it in 2019.

The company filed for bankruptcy in March 2021.

