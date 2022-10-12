Adjustments made as Douglas County Jail continues to deal with staffing challenges

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Jail is understaffed. But adjustments are being made to catch up.

Like everywhere else, the director of corrections told the board of commission Monday that hiring has its challenges.

While training classes are smaller than they would like, they have been able to accelerate the training without reducing the number of hours.

“We have since taken the step of overlapping the field training of a class after graduation with the start of the next academy, so because the class sizes have been smaller, we have enough training staff to have them in two places at once,” said Michael Myers, director department of corrections.

The staffing shortage has played a role in the problem with overtime but only a part of it. A new security system is being installed which requires extra staffing so that is temporary.

His team is going to colleges and career fairs to recruit potential corrections officers.

