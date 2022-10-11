Woman overcharged, frustrated with long refund process from Bellevue business

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Two different 6 On Your Side Investigations provide results for Omaha area residents.

The first involved a unique get together with friends that left an Omaha woman with fun memories and shocking charges on her debit card.

After months of trying to get a refund, she called Mike McKnight and 6 On Your Side.

Have you ever gotten so mad you felt like breaking something? A Bellevue business called Le Smash provides that opportunity and a group of friends enjoyed swinging away last July.

But the woman who paid for the smashing good time has felt frustration ever since.

”I’m also a young mother,” customer Monica Casey said. “I don’t have a lot of time to be running around and figuring out the legal system for holding a business accountable for returning my money.”

After finding her debit card was charged four times for one smash event, Monica got one refund when her bank got involved, but two more totaling $640 had not been paid back since July 18.

6 News’ Mike McKnight contacted the business for a response.

Over the weekend Monica got a response from the venue owner.

McKnight: “You got a full refund for your $640 within hours after I contacted her.”

Monica: “Yep 100%, and that only took three months after me trying constantly, and one phone call from you.”

Thanks to the refund, Monica says her trust in using a debit card no longer feels broken.

The owner of the business didn’t answer Mike’s follow-up text about what happened.

The second investigation was a Century Link line left around in several homeowners’ backyards.

The line left meandering along six backyards near 117th and Praire Lane in Omaha brought a neighbor’s internet service back to life.

“I want this buried,” homeowner Barb Flowers said.

But Barb Flowers can’t find out when.

“They say because it’s not directly into my house and my account that I can’t find out about the service request.”

Down the line, another neighbor feels forgotten by the cable installation crew.

“It’s in the way and it’s hard to mow,” said Jason Stromquist. “I wish they would go ahead and clean it up, get it buried. It’s been a long time, seems like five months.”

The fence behind the Flowers’ home has been removed for more greenspace, but taking outposts has been delayed by the unburied cable though keeping it off the ground.

A day after 6 News’ Mike McKnight sent an email to CenturyLink, or Lumens, corporate office, the Flowers say a supervisor showed up and told them the line exposed for several months, seemingly forgotten will soon be buried.

“And now we have been at least considered and they are aware of the situation and the problem with the line,” Barb Flowers said.

