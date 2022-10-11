Village of Waterloo still under boil water advisory, awaits test results

WATERLOO, Neb. (WOWT) - The Village of Waterloo is under a boil water advisory until further notice.

According to Waterloo officials, repairs on a water main near Madison and 7th Street were completed Monday. Although the repair is complete, a boil water advisory is still required until the water is confirmed to be free of bacteria.

Residents of the Village and the West Shores subdivision are advised to boil their water until further notice.

A water main break has prompted a boil water advisory while repairs are made

The boil water advisory is lifted when two samples taken 24 hours apart have bacteria-free results.

According to the Waterloo Village Clerk, the second water sample will likely be taken Tuesday.

During a boil water advisory, residents are cautioned to boil any water before consuming it, including by drinking, food preparation, showering, clothes washing, brushing teeth and washing dishes.

