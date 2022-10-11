Two from Omaha arrested after multi-county pursuit

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people from Omaha were arrested after allegedly taking state troopers on a 30-minute, multi-county chase in a stolen vehicle.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, on Monday evening a trooper saw a Honda Insight speeding on I-80 west near 56th Street in Lincoln.

The trooper also noted the Honda Insight was reported stolen out of Omaha a short time earlier.

The driver of the vehicle turned off onto 56th Street heading south and the trooper attempted a traffic stop. The driver allegedly refused to stop, did a U-turn, and started to flee north on Highway 77.

A pursuit began and the suspect continued heading north on Highway 77 allegedly going over 100 mph.

The pursuit continued further until they reached Wahoo, west of Omaha. The suspect vehicle then turned to westbound Highway 92. The vehicle was passing Brainard when a Butler County Sheriff’s Deputy deployed stop sticks.

Nebraska State Patrol says that with the vehicle slowed by the stop sticks, a state trooper then did a “tactical vehicle intervention” and stopped the suspect vehicle.

There were two occupants in the vehicle, identified by Nebraska State Patrol as 22-year-old Than Tun, and 21-year-old Kyaw Wah, both of Omaha.

Tun was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, theft by unlawful taking $5,000+, possession of burglary tools, possession of an open alcohol container, and numerous traffic violations.

Wah was arrested for possession of burglary tools and possession of an open alcohol container.

