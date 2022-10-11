Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warm & windy ahead of a cold front tonight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Today will easily be the warmest day of the week with highs well into the 80s this afternoon. We’ll get there with a little help from the south wind gusting to near 35 mph at times today.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Wind Gusts Today (WOWT)

This all happens out ahead of a cold front that will move through later tonight after 8pm. When that happens the wind will flip and gust out of the northwest up to 45 mph at times overnight tonight. It will also try to spark a few showers and storms after 8pm too. Overall I don’t expect much rain with most of seeing less than a half inch of rain if you see any at all. There is the small risk of an isolated stronger storm too in this green shaded area.

Rain Chances (WOWT)

Severe Tonight (WOWT)

Behind that front by Wednesday morning some cooler air will settle in. We’ll only warm to near 70 for a high to along with another windy day. There is the small threat of a shower or two in the afternoon hours as well. Cooler highs in the 60s are likely Thursday to go along with yet another windy day.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

