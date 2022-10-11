Potential Huskers candidate Matt Rhule fired by Carolina

6 News WOWT Live at 10
By Joe Nugent
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Matt Rhule is a better college coach than a NFL coach and it’s not close. He turned around two programs in a short amount time at the college level while going 11-27 with the Carolina Panthers in parts of three seasons.

In four seasons at Temple he went from 2-10 to 10-3, then in only three seasons at Baylor he went from 1-11 to 11-3. From one extreme to the other and with that record no doubt there will be plenty of interested college programs. On the flip side these schools also likely prefer someone who will be around for longer than three or four years. If Rhule wants to get back into college coaching is he too looking for a place he wants to stay for a long time. Like Jim Harbaugh and Nick Saban, they too tested themselves at the NFL level and have been in the same college job since. Harbaugh is in his eighth year at Michigan, Saban is in his 16th year at Alabama.

Has Rhule reached a point in his career, where is looking for a home where he can be successful year after year? He’s also owed $40 million by the Panthers, he doesn’t need to a coach again.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Alamo Drafthouse movie theater shuts down
Don Bacon makes an appearance on Meet the Press to discuss a Senate race and Donald Trump
Congressman Don Bacon appears on Meet the Press, asked on Herschel Walker and Donald Trump
A teen was treated for a gunshot wound after a crash
Teenager injured after accidentally shooting self during crash in Omaha
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Fire quickly knocked down at Omaha apartment complex

Latest News

Huskers Radio announces Matt Davison’s last game
Trey Palmer touchdown
Huskers beat Rutgers 14-13, winning a one possession game
The Nebraska football team runs onto the field before playing against Indiana in an NCAA...
Coaches helping the Huskers deal with scar tissue from the past
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple instructs players from the sidelines as they play...
Mark Whipple on his frustration Saturday and Huskers belief to run the table