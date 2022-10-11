Potential Huskers candidate Matt Rhule fired by Carolina

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Matt Rhule is a better college coach than a NFL coach and it’s not close. He turned around two programs in a short amount time at the college level while going 11-27 with the Carolina Panthers in parts of three seasons.

In four seasons at Temple he went from 2-10 to 10-3, then in only three seasons at Baylor he went from 1-11 to 11-3. From one extreme to the other and with that record no doubt there will be plenty of interested college programs. On the flip side these schools also likely prefer someone who will be around for longer than three or four years. If Rhule wants to get back into college coaching is he too looking for a place he wants to stay for a long time. Like Jim Harbaugh and Nick Saban, they too tested themselves at the NFL level and have been in the same college job since. Harbaugh is in his eighth year at Michigan, Saban is in his 16th year at Alabama.

Has Rhule reached a point in his career, where is looking for a home where he can be successful year after year? He’s also owed $40 million by the Panthers, he doesn’t need to a coach again.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.