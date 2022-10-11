One dead after shooting near Omaha neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is dead after a shooting in North Omaha Monday.

It’s reported the shooting happened near 38th and Maple Street just before 8 p.m. Omaha police tell 6 News that when they arrived, one person had been shot and was declared dead on the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time and the Omaha Police Homicide Unit is beginning its investigation to find out what led to the shooting.

Neighbors in the area are frustrated and believe the issue lies with landlords who don’t vet their tenants.

“My pastor prayed about peace in the community and I come home at 8 o’clock at night and I can’t get in my yard, I can’t get in my house? I’m heartbroken, I’m shattered,” said Thelma Sims.

Omaha police say ShotSpotter, a system that notifies police when shots are fired, is what alerted them to the shooting.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.