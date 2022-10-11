Omaha homicide victim identified

One person is dead after a shooting in North Omaha Monday.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police have identified the victim of a homicide. They say Anthony Hollingsworth, Jr., 34, died at the scene Monday night.

ShotSpotter technology drew officers to 38th and Maple at 7:38 p.m. When they arrived, they found the victim behind a house.

Anyone with information is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or leave a message on the P3 Tips mobile app or Omaha Crime Stoppers website.

Tips leading to the arrest of a suspect are eligible for a $25,000 reward.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Alamo Drafthouse movie theater shuts down
Don Bacon makes an appearance on Meet the Press to discuss a Senate race and Donald Trump
Congressman Don Bacon appears on Meet the Press, asked on Herschel Walker and Donald Trump
A concept of Mutual of Omaha's new tower as seen from the airport
New Mutual of Omaha Tower slated to become Nebraska’s tallest building
Papillion mother talks about her son’s fentanyl death, spreads awareness
A teen was treated for a gunshot wound after a crash
Teenager injured after accidentally shooting self during crash in Omaha

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Woman overcharged, frustrated with long refund process from Bellevue business
One dead after shooting near Omaha neighborhood
Papillion mother talks about her son’s fentanyl death, spreads awareness