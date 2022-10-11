Omaha homicide victim identified

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police have identified the victim of a homicide. They say Anthony Hollingsworth, Jr., 34, died at the scene Monday night.

ShotSpotter technology drew officers to 38th and Maple at 7:38 p.m. When they arrived, they found the victim behind a house.

Anyone with information is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or leave a message on the P3 Tips mobile app or Omaha Crime Stoppers website.

Tips leading to the arrest of a suspect are eligible for a $25,000 reward.

