Officials: 100% of Douglas County corrections officers use body cams

There are a lot of cameras roaming the Douglas County Jail these days.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
According to the corrections director, every corrections officer is now assigned a body camera during their shift. That was shared with the county board of commission during a briefing Tuesday.

At any given moment during the day, that’s up to 120 cameras operating. It would be a smaller number during overnight shifts.

After a test run, the department found that, among other things, the cameras help de-escalate incidents.

