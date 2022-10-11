Officials: 100% of Douglas County corrections officers use body cams

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are a lot of cameras roaming the Douglas County Jail these days.

According to the corrections director, every corrections officer is now assigned a body camera during their shift. That was shared with the county board of commission during a briefing Tuesday.

At any given moment during the day, that’s up to 120 cameras operating. It would be a smaller number during overnight shifts.

After a test run, the department found that, among other things, the cameras help de-escalate incidents.

