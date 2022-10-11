Nebraska corrections in-custody death investigation reveals critical medical care

It’s a result of an investigation into the death of inmate Niccole Wetherell.
(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK, Neb. (WOWT) - A new report just released is critical about medical care at the state prison for women in York.

It’s a result of an investigation into the death of inmate Niccole Wetherell. She died in February 2021 at the age of 40 while serving a life sentence for murder in Sarpy County.

In 2019, Wetherell had her first pap smear in nine years which led to the diagnosis of cervical cancer. This new report found that Nebraska corrections don’t track when patients are due for preventive care.

The office of the inspector general is recommending corrections making sure all facilities have a method of tracking when patients are due for preventative and chronic care and updating the Nebraska unicam with its progress.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Alamo Drafthouse movie theater shuts down
Don Bacon makes an appearance on Meet the Press to discuss a Senate race and Donald Trump
Congressman Don Bacon appears on Meet the Press, asked on Herschel Walker and Donald Trump
Woman overcharged, frustrated with long refund process from Bellevue business
Papillion mother talks about her son’s fentanyl death, spreads awareness
A concept of Mutual of Omaha's new tower as seen from the airport
New Mutual of Omaha Tower slated to become Nebraska’s tallest building

Latest News

(AP graphic)
Tuesday Oct. 11 COVID-19 update: Positivity falls in Douglas County, Sarpy/Cass health districts
Two from Omaha arrested after multi-county pursuit
Kawasaki Rail Car wins Coolest Thing contest by Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance.
Kawasaki’s subway car wins “Coolest Thing” contest
Improvements possible for stretch of Omaha’s 180th Street