Nebraska corrections in-custody death investigation reveals critical medical care

YORK, Neb. (WOWT) - A new report just released is critical about medical care at the state prison for women in York.

It’s a result of an investigation into the death of inmate Niccole Wetherell. She died in February 2021 at the age of 40 while serving a life sentence for murder in Sarpy County.

In 2019, Wetherell had her first pap smear in nine years which led to the diagnosis of cervical cancer. This new report found that Nebraska corrections don’t track when patients are due for preventive care.

The office of the inspector general is recommending corrections making sure all facilities have a method of tracking when patients are due for preventative and chronic care and updating the Nebraska unicam with its progress.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.