Nearly $50,000 in tools stolen from Spectrum trailer in southwest Lincoln

.
.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police officers are investigating after nearly $50,000 worth of tools were stolen from a Spectrum trailer in southwest Lincoln.

LPD took a report from a Spectrum employee Monday morning, who said their work trailer located just northeast of 16th St. and Old Cheney Rd. had been entered sometime in the last 2-3 weeks.

The employee said the fence behind the trailer had been cut and the rear hatch was pried open. Numerous fiber related tools were taken from the trailer. The loss estimate is $49,802, according to LPD.

Investigators are hoping to obtain security video in the area. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Alamo Drafthouse movie theater shuts down
Don Bacon makes an appearance on Meet the Press to discuss a Senate race and Donald Trump
Congressman Don Bacon appears on Meet the Press, asked on Herschel Walker and Donald Trump
Woman overcharged, frustrated with long refund process from Bellevue business
Papillion mother talks about her son’s fentanyl death, spreads awareness
A concept of Mutual of Omaha's new tower as seen from the airport
New Mutual of Omaha Tower slated to become Nebraska’s tallest building

Latest News

Improvements possible for stretch of Omaha’s 180th street
Village of Waterloo still under boil water advisory, awaits test results
Lincoln Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a two-alarm apartment fire at Antelope Gardens...
Cigarette to blame for Lincoln apartment fire
File Graphic
Omaha homicide victim identified