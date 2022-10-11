‘Medical grade replica,’ not human remains, found in Clinton County landfill

Police Lights MGN
Police Lights MGN(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The suspected human remains found in the Clinton County landfill were found to be a ‘medical grade replica,’ according to deputies.

Tuesday the suspected femur bone was examined by a Forensic Anthropologist at the State Medical Examiner’s office, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s office in a media release. It was determined the suspected bone was a “professional grade medical replica” of a human femur.

According to deputies, the Forensic Anthropologist said the suspected bone was “made to look as real as possible, from cast to actual bones.”

Clinton County Landfill employees reported to deputies they found possible human remains about 10:45 a.m. Oct. 8, according to a media release.

The remains, which appeared to be a human femur bone were given to the Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination. Later taken to the Iowa State Medical Examiner.

According to deputies, the investigation has been closed.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors concerned with RV parked under west Omaha bridge
’Going for Two’: Movie being filmed in Omaha based on Husker Coach Tom Osborne
Omaha Alamo Drafthouse movie theater shuts down
Woman overcharged, frustrated with long refund process from Bellevue business
Omaha native Faron Medhi crowned Miss Teen USA 2022

Latest News

Federal judge hears challenge to student debt relief
Omaha coffee shop hires young adults aging out of foster care
Don Bacon and Tony Vargas are facing off in the race for Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District.
Election 2022 debate: Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District candidates debate
Emily's Wednesday evening forecast
Pottawattamie County unveils new logo highlighting Native American tribe