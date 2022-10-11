Improvements possible for stretch of Omaha’s 180th street

(Pexels)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - City officials are looking to discuss potential improvements to a busy road.

Normally busy during the evening rush, 180th Street, south of West Dodge, is potentially getting some improvements.

It’s specifically about the stretch between Harney and Arbor, or roughly Dodge to Center.

The City of Omaha will hold an open house meeting to provide preliminary information about widening it to four lanes with a divided median, along with other improvements.

The meeting will be Oct. 27 at the Aloft Hotel along this very route. It will begin at 5 p.m.

