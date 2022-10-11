Habitat Omaha works to save vacant homes in Belvedere Point

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Change is finally coming to a run-down vacant home that’s been an eyesore for years for people in a north Omaha neighborhood.

Habitat for Humanity is saving the home built in the 1920′s and helping to clean up the neighborhood.

From the view from atop Belvedere Point, located just west of Miller Park, you can see all the way to Interstate 29.

But some of the views in the neighborhood are not so great, as some of the properties in the area are a complete eyesore.

“There was a big tree in front of it and then the upstairs windows were broken and people were most likely sleeping in it,” said Belvedere Neighborhood Association President Elvin Siebert. “And the back door was always open. I suspect with people sleeping in it we were always glad that there wasn’t a fire you know.”

Siebert has lived here for more than 50 years. He believes over the past several years the neighborhood was in decline.

He says Habitat for Humanity made its way into the neighborhood and things are changing for the better.

Right away Habitat Omaha cleaned up the property, secured the building, made it safer, and soon it will make the neighborhood more stable.

“And then the long-term impact for this house in particular, this will not be a rental, this is a duplex,” said Drew Lier with Habitat for Humanity. “But we’re going to sub-divide it and we’re going to approach it more as a condo setting for ownership.”

Mark Butler works rehab for Habitat Omaha. Butler has plans to change the old duplex into two four-bedroom condos, saving this neighborhood landmark.

“This is sort of the key in the neighborhood,” Butler said. “People who have driven up and down this street, they remember this house, ‘oh that big brick house on the corner I remember that one’ that’s a perfect one for us to save.”

Siebert says saving the house will help save the neighborhood and bring attention back to the wonderful view from Belvedere Point.

Habitat Omaha has been focusing on the area around Belvedere for years. They have rehabilitated several homes in the area over the past few years.

They hope to have this rebuild project complete by the spring of next year.

