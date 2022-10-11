Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Cooler and windy behind Tuesday night’s front

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our next cold front brings some changes... after 9 PM storms fire up NW of the Metro and travel SE. The best chance in the Metro is between 10PM-12AM before storms push into W Iowa for the overnight hours. While there may be a few heavy downpours it will not be a heavy round of rain for everyone.

Tuesday night storms (wowt)

We may see an isolated strong to severe storm with gusty winds and up to 1″ hail. Best chances for this would be SE of the Metro.

From here we’ll cool to the 60s and 70s for the rest of the week... We’ll be windy with gusts near 40 mph Wednesday and Thursday... the wind will lighten gradually into the weekend but won’t completely calm down. Gusts reach the 30s Friday and generally stay in the 20s Saturday.

Windy Wednesday (wowt)

Overnight lows will be cool but stay out of the frost/freeze zone until next week. Early next week cold air moves in from the N and highs fall to the 50s, lows in the 20s and 30s.

Next 5 days (wowt)

