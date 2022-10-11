Election 2022: Nebraska First Lady endorses Pansing-Brooks in Congressional race

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s First Lady is once again backing the Democratic candidate for the state’s 1st Congressional District race in November, according to a video posted Wednesday.

Susanne Shore said in the endorsement that Patty Pansing-Brooks shares her passion for helping children, particularly disadvantaged youth.

“From her work to guarantee legal counsel for our youth in the juvenile justice system to her advocacy for survivors of heinous sex trafficking crimes, Patty has shown that she is not only tough on crime, but relentless in her work to uplift those who need it the most,” Shore said in the e-mail from the Pansing-Brooks campaign announcing the endorsement.

Gov. Pete Ricketts joined former Nebraska Gov. Dave Heineman earlier this year to endorse Mike Flood ahead of the special election for the seat to serve the remainder of Jeff Fortenberry’s term after he resigned. Flood won the special election and now faces Pansing-Brooks in the Nov. 8 general election as the two vie to serve the next Congressional term.

Watch the endorsement video

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.