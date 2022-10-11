Election 2022: Nebraska First Lady endorses Pansing-Brooks in Congressional race

Susanne Shore also endorsed the Democrat in the special election against Mike Flood earlier this year.
Patty Pansing Brooks
Patty Pansing Brooks(Patty Pansing Brooks)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s First Lady is once again backing the Democratic candidate for the state’s 1st Congressional District race in November, according to a video posted Wednesday.

Susanne Shore said in the endorsement that Patty Pansing-Brooks shares her passion for helping children, particularly disadvantaged youth.

“From her work to guarantee legal counsel for our youth in the juvenile justice system to her advocacy for survivors of heinous sex trafficking crimes, Patty has shown that she is not only tough on crime, but relentless in her work to uplift those who need it the most,” Shore said in the e-mail from the Pansing-Brooks campaign announcing the endorsement.

Gov. Pete Ricketts joined former Nebraska Gov. Dave Heineman earlier this year to endorse Mike Flood ahead of the special election for the seat to serve the remainder of Jeff Fortenberry’s term after he resigned. Flood won the special election and now faces Pansing-Brooks in the Nov. 8 general election as the two vie to serve the next Congressional term.

Watch the endorsement video

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Alamo Drafthouse movie theater shuts down
Don Bacon makes an appearance on Meet the Press to discuss a Senate race and Donald Trump
Congressman Don Bacon appears on Meet the Press, asked on Herschel Walker and Donald Trump
Woman overcharged, frustrated with long refund process from Bellevue business
Papillion mother talks about her son’s fentanyl death, spreads awareness
A concept of Mutual of Omaha's new tower as seen from the airport
New Mutual of Omaha Tower slated to become Nebraska’s tallest building

Latest News

Wayne Hudson isn't supporting either candidate for Sheriff
Former Douglas County Sheriff candidate asks for write-in votes
WOWT Election 2022: Congressional District 2 debate Thursday
Election 2022: Congressional District 2 debate Thursday
WOWT Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse Florida job interview
Sen. Ben Sasse met with protests, concerns at University of Florida Q&As
Don Bacon makes an appearance on Meet the Press to discuss a Senate race and Donald Trump
Congressman Don Bacon appears on Meet the Press, asked on Herschel Walker and Donald Trump