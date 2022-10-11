Creighton University receives $3 million grant to train healthcare advocates to help underserved communities

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Having access to health care may be ordinary for some, but for others, it’s unfamiliar and unaffordable.

“We’re trying to catch people up to live a better quality of life,” Dr. Richard Brown, Chairman of Center for Promoting Health and Health Equity said.

Brown said one of the major problems is that many underserved communities don’t always have access to reliable information. He also says their purpose is to help communities in Nebraska who are still being affected by the pandemic.

These are communities that still don’t have the proper healthcare resources they need.

“Misinformation on social media, lots of information from political groups.”

Now, Brown wants to change that with Creighton’s two-week health advocacy training program.

“These individuals we’re going to train in terms of providing them education regarding public health core competencies. They’ll be an outreach to the community.”

He says after his team is done training, they will spread out across Nebraska health institutions, schools and health-related organizations. They’ll also help to provide health information and info on how to find resources to the community.

“This is a new program that has been implemented by the federal government through the health recovery act.”

With it being new, Brown hopes to help as many people as he can.

“Well, I’d like to let the underserved community the minority community who have health care needs and social needs that help is on the way.”

