Cigarette to blame for Lincoln apartment fire

Lincoln Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a two-alarm apartment fire at Antelope Gardens...
Lincoln Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a two-alarm apartment fire at Antelope Gardens Apartments near 40th St. & Normal Boulevard.(Ryan Swanigan)
By Madison Pitsch and Ryan Swanigan
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue says there’s roughly $250,000 in damage following a fire at an apartment building late Monday night.

Battalion Chief Jim Bopp said crews were called to the Antelope Gardens Apartments near 40th & Normal just after 11 p.m.

According to Chief Bopp, firefighters first on scene saw heavy fire conditions coming from the third-floor balcony of the one of the apartments. Crews initially began attacking the fire from the outside, before moving inside to put the rest of the flames out and get the building evacuated.

Firefighters were able to get the fire extinguished before it could spread any further. Chief Bopp added there were no injuries and the blaze was contained to the apartment where the fire began.

LFR said between fire, smoke and water damage, five units were impacted during the event, displacing the residents living in them.

Investigators determined that the cause was an improperly discarded cigarette.

