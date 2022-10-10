Sen. Ben Sasse visits University of Florida

The three UF sessions are being livestreamed.
Sen. Sasse is set to meet with Florida students Monday
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 10, 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WOWT) - Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse is visiting the University of Florida Monday.

The second-term Senator from Fremont was named as the sole choice president of the University of Florida last week. Sen. Sasse spent five years as president of Midland University in Fremont.

Sasse is participating in three open forums at UF, which are being livestreamed:

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

