Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Summer weather holds on into mid October

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While the morning hours are chilly each day this week, the afternoon hours early this week will warm quite a bit. We’ll hold on to some warm summer 80s today & Tuesday before a front moves in.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

Today will likely be the most enjoyable though with the least wind and the most sunshine. A front is set to move through late Tuesday though and that will cause the warm and wind to surge out ahead of it. We’ll jump well into the mid 80s Tuesday!

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Stronger south wind gusts up to 30-35 mph are likely by Tuesday afternoon ahead of the front and they’ll pick up quite a bit behind the front after 8pm Tuesday night. Gusts to 45 mph are possible Tuesday night while you’re sleeping.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

That front moving through will also try to bring a few showers and storms after 8pm into the area. There likely won’t be many but a few couple become strong with hail and wind potential.

Tuesday Front (WOWT)

Tuesday Severe Outlook (WOWT)

Several windy days are likely the rest of the week as cooler air slowly trickles in. Highs in the 80s early in the week will turn into 60s by the end of the week.

5 Day Highs (WOWT)

