Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Summer weather holds on into mid October

By Rusty Lord
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While the morning hours are chilly each day this week, the afternoon hours early this week will warm quite a bit. We’ll hold on to some warm summer 80s today & Tuesday before a front moves in.

Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast(WOWT)

Today will likely be the most enjoyable though with the least wind and the most sunshine. A front is set to move through late Tuesday though and that will cause the warm and wind to surge out ahead of it. We’ll jump well into the mid 80s Tuesday!

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

Stronger south wind gusts up to 30-35 mph are likely by Tuesday afternoon ahead of the front and they’ll pick up quite a bit behind the front after 8pm Tuesday night. Gusts to 45 mph are possible Tuesday night while you’re sleeping.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

That front moving through will also try to bring a few showers and storms after 8pm into the area. There likely won’t be many but a few couple become strong with hail and wind potential.

Tuesday Front
Tuesday Front(WOWT)
Tuesday Severe Outlook
Tuesday Severe Outlook(WOWT)

Several windy days are likely the rest of the week as cooler air slowly trickles in. Highs in the 80s early in the week will turn into 60s by the end of the week.

5 Day Highs
5 Day Highs(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen was treated for a gunshot wound after a crash
Teenager injured after accidentally shooting self during crash in Omaha
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Fire quickly knocked down at Omaha apartment complex
Huskers Radio announces Matt Davison’s last game
Don Bacon makes an appearance on Meet the Press to discuss a Senate race and Donald Trump
Congressman Don Bacon appears on Meet the Press, asked on Herschel Walker and Donald Trump

Latest News

This Evening's Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Warm and breezy start to the week
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Beautiful Sunday afternoon
This Evening's Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Cool again tonight, much warmer Sunday
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Crisp morning, nice afternoon