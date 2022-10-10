Potential development for new skyscraper in downtown Lincoln

Lincoln skyscraper rendering
Lincoln skyscraper rendering(10/11 NOW)
By Kierstin Foote
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The downtown Lincoln block of 9th and P Streets may look different in the coming years. Recently, a proposal to build a new skyscraper was submitted to the County Planning Commission and is waiting for approval.

“The amenities will be like nothing we have in Lincoln currently,” Steve Glenn a developer said.

The tower is ‘9 Lincoln Park’, a 22-story skyscraper on the edge of the Haymarket.

The development would be built where the Melichar Gas Station has sat for more than 50 years.

“It would be a stunning feature to the skyline of Lincoln, but it is also respectful to the state capitol,” Glenn said.

Plans for the building include 36,000 square feet of office space, 70 luxury apartment units, a pool and cabanas on the 6th floor, and a members-only club on the top floor.

“It’s transformational but it’s timeless, that’s the other thing, we don’t want this thing to look like it was built in 2025, we want it to look like it’s brand new in 2045 and 2065,” Glenn said. “So it’s a very exciting project and one that we think and hope the community will be very proud of.”

The estimated cost of the project comes in at around $87 million and includes $23 million of tax increment financing, or TIF, which allows developers to use future property taxes to pay for upfront costs.

“I really appreciate the Haymarket and I want the best of it,” Rachel Walton of Lincoln said.

It would change the current skyline of Lincoln by becoming the second tallest building in the city, eclipsing the newly built Lied Center apartment building.

Lincoln residents are intrigued by what is to come.

“I think it’s exciting to see the city itself is growing,” Jackson Myers said. “I think it is something we don’t see yet in the city.”

“I think the Haymarket has a classic downtown vibe, but I think that it might change the vibe but it would also keep the vibe normal.” Walton said.

Next steps include getting approval from the planning commission and city council. If approved, developers hope to break ground this spring, and have a construction timeline of 24 months.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Bacon makes an appearance on Meet the Press to discuss a Senate race and Donald Trump
Congressman Don Bacon appears on Meet the Press, asked on Herschel Walker and Donald Trump
A teen was treated for a gunshot wound after a crash
Teenager injured after accidentally shooting self during crash in Omaha
Omaha Alamo Drafthouse movie theater shuts down
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Fire quickly knocked down at Omaha apartment complex

Latest News

‘It’s important to the Native community’: Joslyn Castle celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day
When we moved into our new facilities at 3555 Farnam St., we left our old tower behind. Since...
Crew dismantling old 6 News WOWT tower in Midtown Omaha
The old 6 News WOWT tower is being dismantled.
6 News WOWT tower removal progressing
Wayne Hudson isn't supporting either candidate for Sheriff
Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson isn't supporting either candidate for Sheriff
Wayne Hudson isn't supporting either candidate for Sheriff
Former Douglas County Sheriff candidate asks for write-in votes