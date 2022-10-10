Pedestrian, bike trail through Council Bluffs to downtown Omaha nears completion

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The final phase of the FIRST AVE trail through Council Bluffs is weeks away from being complete.

The trail is a 14-foot wide pedestrian and bike path that runs from near downtown Council Bluffs at 35th street to 16th street, where it then connects to an existing trail, that leads to the entrance of the Bob Kerry bridge and downtown Omaha.

It runs between West Broadway and 2nd Ave, and it broke ground in April 2021.

Phase one was completed at the end of last year. Phase two, constructing the trail from 16th to 25th streets, will be complete by the end of next month.

“We’re very excited to have this complete, we feel it’ll be the premiere trail of not only Council Bluffs, but at this point in time, we think it’ll be the premiere trail of the entire metro,” says Brandon Garrett, Chief of Staff for the City of Council Bluffs.

The trail offers a new way for locals to cross town from east to west, while also connecting residents to other forms of transportation in town, too, like city busses.

“Aalternatives to get east to west through the community are not as comfortable for pedestrains, cyclists, people in wheelchars, powerchairs, their alternatives right now would be to go along West Broadway, which is a high traffic kind of street, probably less comfortable, more driveways interacting with the sidewalk, where as this, it’s basically its own guideway for folks to get through the community.”

30% of Council Bluffs residents live within a half-mile of the trail, according to city officials.

The trail is lit the entire way and can be used at all hours of the day and night. When it’s done, there will be five plazas along the trail with bences, art, water fountains, public bike racks, and even small public library kiosks.

But, the trail isn’t just for locals - it’s also part of the Great American Rail Trail, which is a nationwide initiative to build a cross-country trail from Washington D.C. to Washington State.

The trail also brings new hope for continued growth to the city of Council Bluffs.

“All of the redevelopment opportunities along the way as the commercial and industrial areas slowly start to convert to multi-family and mixed-use,” Garrett adds.

Some redevelopment along the trail has already begun, Garrett says, starting with Cochran Park, which is getting a full makeover.

“Last year we constructed the baseball field, the tennnis courts will be converted to futsol, which is mini socccer, and pickleball,” Garrett says. “There is a playground under construction thanks to both the city and a generous donation from Powertech, and our basketball court is going to be rehabbed as well.”

Construction is set to be complete by the end of November. City officials hope to hold a community grand opening in the spring.

