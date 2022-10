OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to about the Omaha Classic Film Event at the Omaha Community Playhouse, with the comedy classic ABBOTT AND COSTELLO MEET FRANKENSTEIN! With guest speaker will be Ron Chaney grandson of acting icon Lon Chaney Jr who played the Wolfman. Find out more in today’s Omaha Everyday!

