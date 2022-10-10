Lincoln man arrested after allegedly threatening to blow up building

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was arrested after allegedly threatening to blow up a building during an argument.

Lincoln Police say on Friday at 3:44 p.m., 38-year-old Shaun Dean of Lincoln argued with a woman in front of her children about a past personal loan.

Things escalated to the threat of blowing up her building and everyone inside it.

Police booked him for making terroristic threats.

Shaun Dean, 38 (Lincoln Police Department)

Dean is awaiting trial on that same charge in another case stemming from June, in which he allegedly threatened to kill a man and his family.

