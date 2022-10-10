‘It’s important to the Native community’: Joslyn Castle celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Monday was Indigenous Peoples’ Day, during which Joslyn Castle hosted their first indigenous people’s celebration.

“We want to elevate our image,” event organizer Grace Johnson, said. “We want to know we’re still here.”

Johnson is part of Society of Care. It’s a trauma and resilience resource for self-identified Native American youth and their families in Nebraska. She partnered with Joslyn Castle to hold the event. She wants to show indigenous peoples’ culture to the Omaha community.

“There’s going to be speakers, we’re going to give soup and frybread, there’s going to be a dance troop coming. It’s just an event for the community to celebrate.”

Most importantly, Johnson wants people to recognize that indigenous people and their traditions still exist.

“It’s important for the kids, the community, it’s important for the non-native community.”

Johnson said this is the first time this event is being held at Johnson castle.

“I just hope it grows. We’re planning on doing this event next year and we hope it’s a larger event each time.”

Amy Richardson is the executive director of the Joslyn Museum, and she says the former owners of the museum would be content to know events like this are being held.

“It’s a special day to recognize the heritage of the people who had the land before we did.” Richardson said.

Richardson says the former Joslyn owners used to provide for many nonprofit events.

“Their home is a testament and to their legacy and love for the city of Omaha.”

For Johnson, she’s hopeful the community will learn more from Native Americans.

