Former Douglas County Sheriff candidate asks for write-in votes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former candidate for Douglas County Sheriff makes an announcement as to which candidate he will support in November - neither.

In May Douglas County Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson lost the Democratic primary by 1,400 votes to Greg Gonzalez.

The Republican primary winner is Aaron Hanson.

Both men served with the Omaha Police Department for a number of years.

Wayne Hudson, who is currently second-in-command at the Sheriff’s Office, posted his thoughts about the race on social media Sunday night.

He doesn’t think the two men are spending enough time on the issues.

“It appears that one, if not both candidates are covered in controversy, dipped in drama, and laced in lies,” Hudson said. “Douglas County we can do better than that.”

Here is my endorsement video for the next Douglas County Sheriff. Remember, your vote is your voice! pic.twitter.com/nMUZRXm85Y — Wayne D. Hudson (@ChiefWHudson) October 9, 2022

Hudson tells his supporters to write in his name on Election Day.

State law, however, makes a candidate who lost in the primary not eligible as a write-in candidate for the general election.

