Former Douglas County Sheriff candidate asks for write-in votes

Douglas County Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson
Douglas County Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former candidate for Douglas County Sheriff makes an announcement as to which candidate he will support in November - neither.

In May Douglas County Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson lost the Democratic primary by 1,400 votes to Greg Gonzalez.

The Republican primary winner is Aaron Hanson.

Both men served with the Omaha Police Department for a number of years.

Wayne Hudson, who is currently second-in-command at the Sheriff’s Office, posted his thoughts about the race on social media Sunday night.

He doesn’t think the two men are spending enough time on the issues.

“It appears that one, if not both candidates are covered in controversy, dipped in drama, and laced in lies,” Hudson said. “Douglas County we can do better than that.”

Hudson tells his supporters to write in his name on Election Day.

State law, however, makes a candidate who lost in the primary not eligible as a write-in candidate for the general election.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen was treated for a gunshot wound after a crash
Teenager injured after accidentally shooting self during crash in Omaha
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Don Bacon makes an appearance on Meet the Press to discuss a Senate race and Donald Trump
Congressman Don Bacon appears on Meet the Press, asked on Herschel Walker and Donald Trump
Fire quickly knocked down at Omaha apartment complex
Huskers Radio announces Matt Davison’s last game

Latest News

Sen. Sasse's visit comes amid mixed reactions and criticism from some UF segments.
Sen. Ben Sasse visits University of Florida
Don Bacon makes an appearance on Meet the Press to discuss a Senate race and Donald Trump
Congressman Don Bacon appears on Meet the Press, asked on Herschel Walker and Donald Trump
Sen. Sasse is set to meet with Florida students Monday
Sen. Ben Sasse to meet with University of Florida students Monday
Don Bacon makes an appearance on Meet the Press to discuss a Senate race and Donald Trump
Congressman Don Bacon appears on 'Meet the Press'