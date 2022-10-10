Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Tuesday evening front brings a cool down and storms

Emily's Monday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a mild Monday we have another warm day in sight! We climb a few more degrees to the mid 80s Tuesday coming along with sunshine and a breezy to windy S wind. Gusts will be near 30 mph.

Windier Tuesday
Windier Tuesday(wowt)

Our next cold front brings some changes... after 8 PM storms fire up NW of the Metro and travel SE. The best chance in the Metro is between 10PM-12AM before storms push to far SE. While there may be a few heavy downpours it will not be a heavy round of rain for everyone.

Tuesday night storms
Tuesday night storms(wowt)

We may see an isolated strong to severe storm with gusty winds and up to 1″ hail. Best chances for this would be SE of the Metro.

Storms Tuesday night
Storms Tuesday night(wowt)

From here we’ll cool to the 60s and 70s for the rest of the week... We’ll be windy with gusts near 40 mph Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows will be cool but stay out of the frost/freeze zone until next week. Early next week cold air moves in from the N and highs fall to the 40s and 50s, lows in the 20s and 30s.

Chill on the way
Chill on the way(wowt)

Fire quickly knocked down at Omaha apartment complex

