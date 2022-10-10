Crew dismantling old 6 News WOWT tower in Midtown Omaha
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When we moved into our new facilities at 3555 Farnam St., we left our old tower behind.
Last week, a crew began work dismantling that tower.
A gin pole was placed on the tower to help the workers bring the top-most pieces of the tower down to the ground.
Over the weekend, the top of the tower was removed.
