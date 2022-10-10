Crew dismantling old 6 News WOWT tower in Midtown Omaha

A crew of workers began the hair-raising job of removing equipment from the old tower in preparation for tearing the whole thing down over the next week.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When we moved into our new facilities at 3555 Farnam St., we left our old tower behind.

Last week, a crew began work dismantling that tower.

A crew began work the week of Oct. 4, 2022, to dismantle the old 6 News tower at our former home next door.
Three guys went to work next door to our new studios at 35th and Farnam on Tuesday morning preparing to take down our old broadcast tower next door.

A gin pole was placed on the tower to help the workers bring the top-most pieces of the tower down to the ground.

Workers install a gin pole Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, as work continues to dismantle the old 6 News tower at our former home next door.

Over the weekend, the top of the tower was removed.

The crew tearing down the old 6 News WOWT tower made progress over the weekend, removing the very top pieces. On Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, work continued.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates in the coming days as crew members continue their work.

