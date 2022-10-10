38-year-old wakes up to gunshots in southwest Lincoln

(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 38-year-old man woke up to the sound of gunshots in southwest Lincoln Saturday night.

Lincoln Police were dispatched to 7th and Peach Streets on a report of gunshots at 9:39 p.m. Upon arrival, a 38-year-old man reported he was asleep in his home when he heard multiple gunshots. The victim then noticed one of the rounds had traveled through his front window, through the back of a couch and lodged in the wall separating the living room from the kitchen.

LPD said further investigation found an additional round struck the trunk of his Hyundai sedan and lodged in the rear passenger seatback. Ten spent shell casings were located around 450 feet north of the victim’s residence.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LPD at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen was treated for a gunshot wound after a crash
Teenager injured after accidentally shooting self during crash in Omaha
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Don Bacon makes an appearance on Meet the Press to discuss a Senate race and Donald Trump
Congressman Don Bacon appears on Meet the Press, asked on Herschel Walker and Donald Trump
Fire quickly knocked down at Omaha apartment complex
Huskers Radio announces Matt Davison’s last game

Latest News

A concept of Mutual of Omaha's new tower as seen from the airport
New Mutual of Omaha Tower slated to become Nebraska’s tallest building
Sen. Sasse's visit comes amid mixed reactions and criticism from some UF segments.
Sen. Ben Sasse visits University of Florida
Construction on a trail through Council Bluffs and leading to downtown Omaha is moving along
Pedestrians and cyclists to have dedicated routes between Omaha, Council Bluffs
Omaha Alamo Drafthouse movie theater shuts down