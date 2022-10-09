WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30

Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.(Instagram/saraann_lee)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – WWE wrestling star Sara Lee is dead at the age of 30, according to a social media post from her mother.

Lee’s last Instagram post indicated she was feeling well enough to go to the gym, after suffering from a sinus infection.

The wrestler came to prominence after winning the WWE reality competition series “Tough Enough.”

Lee was married to former WWE wrestler Westlin Blake and they had three children together.

Her family has not released information on her cause of death and has asked for privacy while they mourn.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huskers Radio announces Matt Davison’s last game
Nebraska Legislature considers changes following Omaha daycare abuse
Federal court finds Omaha man guilty of child porn charges
Kearney vs Westside
High school football Week 7: Kearney and Westside fight through a venue change
Omaha police ask for public help in homicide investigation of 13-year-old

Latest News

President Joe Biden visits Fisherman's Wharf at Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 5,...
Biden preaches patience to voters spooked by economic tumult
Fire quickly knocked down at Omaha apartment complex
19-year-old left with life-threatening injuries after shooting in North Platte
A teen was treated for a gunshot wound after a crash
Teenager injured after accidentally shooting self during crash in Omaha