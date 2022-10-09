Village of Waterloo to begin water main repair, boil water advisory expected

(HNN File)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Neb. (WOWT) - The Village of Waterloo will have a boil water advisory when a water main is repaired Monday.

According to officials with the Village of Waterloo, a water main break was found under a levee near Madison and 7th Street Thursday.

Workers were unable to isolate the break and a live repair was also unsuccessful.

On Friday, crews determined the only effective solution would be to disconnect water service to the Village.

Repairs are scheduled to begin Monday at 8 a.m. and could take up to 12 hours.

A boil water advisory will be put in place as a precautionary step due to state regulations. Officials say the advisory is lifted when two water samples taken 24 hours apart are bacteria-free.

Hydrants will be flushed and the first sample taken when the repair is complete.

The advisory and water service disruption will affect customers in both the Village and the West Shores subdivision.

During a boil water advisory, residents are cautioned to boil any water before consuming it, including by drinking, food preparation, showering, clothes washing, brushing teeth and washing dishes.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huskers Radio announces Matt Davison’s last game
Nebraska Legislature considers changes following Omaha daycare abuse
Federal court finds Omaha man guilty of child porn charges
Omaha police ask for public help in homicide investigation of 13-year-old
Kearney vs Westside
High school football Week 7: Kearney and Westside fight through a venue change

Latest News

Fire quickly knocked down at Omaha apartment complex
19-year-old left with life-threatening injuries after shooting in North Platte
A teen was treated for a gunshot wound after a crash
Teenager injured after accidentally shooting self during crash in Omaha
A teen was treated for a gunshot wound after a crash
Teenager treated for gunshot wound after crash in Omaha