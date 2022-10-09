Village of Waterloo to begin water main repair, boil water advisory expected

WATERLOO, Neb. (WOWT) - The Village of Waterloo will have a boil water advisory when a water main is repaired Monday.

According to officials with the Village of Waterloo, a water main break was found under a levee near Madison and 7th Street Thursday.

Workers were unable to isolate the break and a live repair was also unsuccessful.

On Friday, crews determined the only effective solution would be to disconnect water service to the Village.

Repairs are scheduled to begin Monday at 8 a.m. and could take up to 12 hours.

A boil water advisory will be put in place as a precautionary step due to state regulations. Officials say the advisory is lifted when two water samples taken 24 hours apart are bacteria-free.

Hydrants will be flushed and the first sample taken when the repair is complete.

The advisory and water service disruption will affect customers in both the Village and the West Shores subdivision.

During a boil water advisory, residents are cautioned to boil any water before consuming it, including by drinking, food preparation, showering, clothes washing, brushing teeth and washing dishes.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.