Tennant FG rallies No. 20 Kansas State past Iowa State 10-9

Kansas State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe (50), center, blocks Iowa State defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim (11) as Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez (9) passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (Matthew Putney)(MATTHEW PUTNEY | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Adrian Martinez passed for 246 yards and rushed for 77, and Chris Tennant kicked a late field goal to lead No. 20 Kansas State to a 10-9 win over Big 12 rival Iowa State on Saturday night.

Tennant kicked a 30-yard field goal with 7:14 left in the fourth quarter to rally Kansas State (5-1, 3-0) for the win.

Martinez finished 12-of-19 passing and rushed 19 times.

“For him, the big key was not to turn the ball over,” Wildcats coach Chris Klieman said of Martinez. “Boy, he doesn’t panic. He does such a good job of being calm and relaxed.”

The Wildcats’ offense was defined by two chaotic plays.

The Wildcats scored when Martinez ducked under a potential sack, then heaved the ball to a leaping Phillip Brooks, who maintained his balance and raced downfield for an 81-yard touchdown.

“Going into the route, I was knocked over and stumbling,” Brooks said. “I caught it, turned and got hit again. “I was making sure I stayed up.”

In the second quarter, Martinez found Malik Knowles for a 68-yard gain. But Knowles fumbled before crossing the goal line. Iowa State’s Anthony Johnson punched the ball out and Colby Reeder recovered in the end zone.

The Cyclone (3-3, 0-3) have scored just one touchdown in their last 20 possessions.

Jace Gilbert made three field goals to give Iowa State a 9-7 lead entering the fourth quarter. Gilbert missed three times a week earlier at Kansas, including a potential game-tying kink in the closing seconds.

“This is what it’s like in Big 12 games,” Klieman said. “I know it’s hard to win here.”

TAKEAWAY

Kansas State QB Adrian Martinez relied more on his passing against Iowa State, after running wild the last two weeks. Martinez rushed for a total of 319 yards and seven touchdowns against Oklahoma and Texas Tech, but netted just 34 yards on the ground during the first half Saturday. Duece Vaughn, who was averaging 117 rushing yards per game, ran for just 10 yards in the first 30 minutes, and only 23 yards in the game.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Kansas State should remain in the Top 25 for a third straight week and climb inside the top 20, after rival Kansas’ loss to Texas Christian earlier Saturday.

UP NEXT

Kansas State is off this weekend, before traveling to No. 17 Texas Christian for a game Oct. 22.

Iowa State visits Texas on Saturday.

