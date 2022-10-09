Sen. Ben Sasse to meet with University of Florida students Monday

Sen. Sasse is set to meet with Florida students Monday
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WOWT) - Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse begins meeting with students and faculty of the University of Florida Monday morning.

The second-term congressman from Fremont announced that if all goes well in Florida for the next month in terms of the meet and greets, he’ll resign his senate seat sometime in mid-December.

‘It’s exciting to see change’: U.S Republican Sen. Ben Sasse named finalist for University of Florida’s presidency

On Thursday the university announced that Sasse was its lone candidate to be the next president.

Sen. Sasse spent five years as president of Midland University in Fremont.

Gov. Ricketts has said he won’t appoint himself, meaning the next governor of Nebraska will pick who replaces Sen. Sasse.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huskers Radio announces Matt Davison’s last game
Nebraska Legislature considers changes following Omaha daycare abuse
Federal court finds Omaha man guilty of child porn charges
Omaha police ask for public help in homicide investigation of 13-year-old
Kearney vs Westside
High school football Week 7: Kearney and Westside fight through a venue change

Latest News

Don Bacon makes an appearance on Meet the Press to discuss a Senate race and Donald Trump
Congressman Don Bacon appears on Meet the Press, asked on Herschel Walker and Donald Trump
Don Bacon makes an appearance on Meet the Press to discuss a Senate race and Donald Trump
Congressman Don Bacon appears on 'Meet the Press'
Early voters in Douglas County ignore political ads during upcoming midterms
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, left, and U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse
Gov. Ricketts issues statement about replacing Sasse in U.S. Senate