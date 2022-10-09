Omaha’s Diez Memorial United Methodist Church celebrates 150 years

By Erin Hartley
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Diez Memorial United Methodist Church in Omaha is celebrating its 150th anniversary.

The congregation started as the 10th Street Methodist Episcopal Church 150 years ago. The very first few meetings were held in an area of trees at 10th and Pierce Street.

It then grew large enough to acquire the St. Matthias Episcopal Chapel in 1920.

At one point it was the largest methodist congregation in the city.

“I think I’m just so proud of the fact that we’re still around,” said Pastor Mark Richardson. “There’s a lot of members that have been so persistent. I mean, this church has met some pretty serious challenges in the past and we’ve always overcome them.”

The building itself is also a part of the city’s historic architecture, featuring stonework and rounded arches.

Sunday morning the congregation held a special service commemorating 150 years, followed by a lunch.

