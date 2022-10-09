Fire quickly knocked down at Omaha apartment complex

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A small fire at an Omaha apartment complex was quickly dealt with by firefighters.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews responded to the area of Hickory and 74th Street at 8:45 a.m. Saturday.

Omaha Fire says when crews arrived they saw light smoke and found a fire in the bedroom of a garden-level apartment.

The fire was quickly under control after a few minutes. Crews managed to keep the blaze contained to just one room.

The occupant left the apartment before fire crews arrived. Omaha Fire says the occupant was injured and refused medical treatment. No firefighters were injured.

One person was displaced due to the fire.

Omaha Fire says the blaze was caused by “careless use and placement of smoldering material near combustibles.”

The fire caused roughly $6,000 in total damages to the structure and the apartment’s contents.

